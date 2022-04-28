ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams honors NYC essential workers who worked through pandemic with a plaque on Broadway

By Michael Gartland, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEAsp_0fN8ZXxy00
Spectators wave their support during the Parade of Heroes on Broadway in lower Manhattan, New York on July 7, 2021. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

The essential workers who pulled New York City through the darkest days of COVID got their place in Broadway’s pantheon Thursday.

Almost a year after marching down the Canyon of Heroes in a parade to commemorate their contributions , a handful of the workers stood across the street from City Hall as Mayor Adams and several other officials unveiled a plaque honoring them.

“Those who stocked our shelves in the grocery stores and delivered our Uber Eats, who made sure that our schools were open to provide good meals on the go — these were the heroes of our city,” Adams said. “New Yorkers are resilient. I say this over and over again. We do not run in the face of fear.”

The plaque, which reads “July 7, 2021 * New York City’s Essential Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” honors the New Yorkers who reported in person to work even as the coronavirus was spreading virtually unchecked through the city.

They include sanitation and utility workers, cops, firefighters, medics, doctors and nurses, among many others.

Their plaque is one of more than 200 markers on the Broadway sidewalk in Lower Manhattan that were dedicated commemorate the ticker tape parades that have taken place there, starting in 1886 when the Statue of Liberty was dedicated.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine called the honor “richly deserved,” considering the fact that, at the height of the pandemic, while essential workers were doing their jobs, hundreds of people were dying of COVID each day.

“Some of us had the privilege at that time — and it was absolutely a privilege — to work from home. Some New Yorkers didn’t have those kinds of jobs — because our city needed them to show up, to protect us, to serve us, to care for us, to keep us moving, to keep our infrastructure running, to keep our communication systems functioning,” Levine said. “Those New Yorkers could have walked away, and they didn’t. They were there for us at enormous risk to themselves.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 2

Bella Boots
1d ago

lol They were at home in their jammies Everything was done online that's not really working through the pandemic. Nurses police officer grocery clerks firefighters that's working through the pandamic.

Reply
3
Related
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says City Government Will Not Work With Wells Fargo Over ‘Persisting Track Record of Discrimination’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city government would not open any new accounts with Wells Fargo Bank over its discriminatory lending practices and numerous racial discrimination lawsuits. Wells Fargo has faced racial discrimination lawsuits from employees and customers, including Black and Hispanic homeowners. Additionally, a Bloomberg News...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

New York Teacher Charged With Submitting Fake Vaccine Card

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A high school teacher in suburban New York was charged Wednesday with submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to get around the school district's rule mandating either vaccination or weekly testing for the coronavirus. Tricia Manno, a teacher at Sewanhaka High School...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Adams, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
City
Liberty, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Broadway#New York Daily News#Covid#New Yorkers
deseret.com

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after being arrested

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after he was arrested and indicted in an alleged bribery scheme. Driving the news: “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Tuesday.
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
mansionglobal.com

Bernie Madoff’s Former Montauk Beach House Re-Lists for $22.5 Million

The Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. On New York’s Long Island, the Hamptons getaway that once belonged to disgraced financier Bernie Madoff came back on the market last Friday asking $22.5 million. The three-bedroom,...
REAL ESTATE
WIBX 950

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy