Tamar Braxton Retracts Retirement Announcement, Teases New Music And Tour

Tamar Braxton has been teasing new music since the start of 2022 when she cryptically tweeted , “The album. Slaps. Get ready [fire emoji].” Without sharing further details, this would be the singer’s first studio album since 2017’s Bluebird of Happiness.

On Tuesday (April 26), Braxton also teased an East Coast tour, beginning this Saturday, April 30. Along with a photo of herself and the dates of her upcoming live performances , she wrote, “If you would be so lucky to get a ticket. I’ll have something special and NEW for you.”

One of her stops is the Nashville R&B Fest, occurring on June 4, which also stars Keith Sweat, 112, Tevin Campbell, Pretty Ricky, Raheem DeVaughn, and H-Town.

The subtle announcement also has fans believing that Tamar’s new album may be called #UnderConstruction , but she has yet to confirm or deny. #UnderConstruction is the name of her award-winning podcast where she provides a raw, unapologetic look into her life and how she navigates relationships, motherhood, and her career.

The Braxton family suffered a major loss in March when it was revealed that Traci Braxton passed away at the age of 50 after privately battling cancer. Days prior to the tour announcement, Tamar shared a solo portrait of herself, captioned, “Whether you experience a LOSS or feeling LOST, you’ll always find your way back #underconstruction”