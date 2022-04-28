Gas line repair closes one lane of Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria

A section of westbound Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria has been reduced to one lane of traffic for emergency gas line replacement, city officials announced Thursday.

The stretch of affected road runs from Bradley Rd. to Concepcion Ave. and is expected to be closed until about noon on Friday.

Nearby businesses will still be open, though city officials say drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

The gas line is for SoCal Gas, city officials said in a tweet.