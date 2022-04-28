ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Gas line repair closes one lane of Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC82n_0fN8YdQ500

A section of westbound Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria has been reduced to one lane of traffic for emergency gas line replacement, city officials announced Thursday.

The stretch of affected road runs from Bradley Rd. to Concepcion Ave. and is expected to be closed until about noon on Friday.

Nearby businesses will still be open, though city officials say drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

The gas line is for SoCal Gas, city officials said in a tweet.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Traffic
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank kicks off emergency disaster training for multiple agencies

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Disaster specialist Anthony Rodriguez carries a dummy as part of an intensive training for large scale disasters.“Anytime we come to a disaster we wanna see if they’re breathing. The way we check is we put our ear to the mouth … check to see if the stomach rises," said Rodriguez. The The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank kicks off emergency disaster training for multiple agencies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stowell Rd#Socal Gas
Santa Barbara Edhat

CHP Rescues Ducklings from Highway 101

Huey, Dewy, and Louie, were waddling along US 101 northbound just south of the Hope Avenue off ramp. [CHP Ventura] received multiple calls about the safety of these little guys.
VENTURA, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Female passenger dies when truck hits tree on river road early Sunday morning

Brentwood driver said he swerved to avoid an animal. On April 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) was advised of a Ford F-150 pickup truck versus a tree on SR-160 southbound, north of Poverty Road, between Walnut Grove and Rio Vista, with an occupant stuck inside the vehicle. Fire personnel arrived on scene and related to CHP dispatch of a fatality.
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

School Bus Driver Averts Disaster During Bus Fire

ATASCADERO — On Saturday, April 2, Tonya Pennington, a school bus driver for the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD), averted a potential disaster when her bus started having mechanical failures due to an electrical fire. “I was en route to Atascadero from Morro Bay with our JV baseball team...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Over Hollister Ave.

A vehicle crashed over the side of Hollister Ave in Goleta on Friday evening. At 8:39 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Hollister Ave and discovered a single vehicle had crashed off the roadway and landed in a flood control area. Two people...
GOLETA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy