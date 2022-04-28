ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls library wants feedback on creating a master plan

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgaaw_0fN8Y3vI00

The Great Falls Public Library is working on creating a master plan to improve its facility, increase staffing, and improve services.

The library is soliciting public feedback in order to create a plan that will identify the needs and wants of the community.

The website says the library is at a crossroads: "Our building is 54 years old and need of updating. Our staffing levels are 60-70% of other Montana libraries our size. Library funding from Cascade County has been essentially flat for the past ten years. How can we maintain and improve our aging building, increase our staffing levels, and improve our services while remaining fiscally responsible?"

There will be several public focus groups:

CASCADE COUNTY FOCUS GROUP:

  • When: Monday May 2nd 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
  • Where: Belt Performing Arts Center 58 Castner St

BUSINESS COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP:

  • When: Monday May 2nd 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
  • Where: Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 100 1st Ave N

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE FOCUS GROUP:

  • When: Tuesday May 3rd 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
  • Where: ARDEN G. HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY 7356 4th Ave N

GENERAL COMMUNITY MEETING:

  • When: Tuesday May 3rd 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
  • Where: Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library 301 2nd Ave N

PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS FOCUS GROUP:

  • When: Wednesday May 4th 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
  • Where: Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library 301 2nd Ave. N

SENIORS AND GENERAL COMMUNITY MEETING:

  • When: Wednesday May 4th 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
  • Where: Great Falls Senior Center 1004 Central Ave

In addition, the library is conducting an online survey - click here .

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Amazing Private Island for Sale in Flathead Lake

Have you ever played that game where you close your eyes and imagine the fanciest of places you would like to live? What would make up the dream house that you would love to someday call home? After seeing photos of this place you might not ever be able to play that game again! I feel like this property will now be the only thing I will ever see when I try to picture the ideal living situation.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Asian Clams Curtailed, Popular Montana Lake Gets Its Water Back

Artificial reefs. Spawning spas. Catfish condos (pictured). A lake can get a lot of upgrades when it's empty. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that they are celebrating the successful results of draining Lake Elmo on the northeast side of Billings last fall to rid it of invasive Asian clams. They were discovered in the reservoir in 2019. Asian clams are a big threat to not only other aquatic life in the lake but also anything they touch downstream.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Urban Construction#Arden G Hill
KRTV News

Tips for spring planting

In Montana, where the weather jumps from freezing to refreshing seemingly every few days, growing flowers and keeping them alive can be a bit challenging. Pat Parker of ACE Hardware’s greenhouse has been growing flowers and vegetables since 2001, and says two years are ever the same.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy