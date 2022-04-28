Great Falls library wants feedback on creating a master plan

The Great Falls Public Library is working on creating a master plan to improve its facility, increase staffing, and improve services.

The library is soliciting public feedback in order to create a plan that will identify the needs and wants of the community.

The website says the library is at a crossroads: "Our building is 54 years old and need of updating. Our staffing levels are 60-70% of other Montana libraries our size. Library funding from Cascade County has been essentially flat for the past ten years. How can we maintain and improve our aging building, increase our staffing levels, and improve our services while remaining fiscally responsible?"

There will be several public focus groups:

CASCADE COUNTY FOCUS GROUP:



When: Monday May 2nd 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Where: Belt Performing Arts Center 58 Castner St

BUSINESS COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP:



When: Monday May 2nd 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 100 1st Ave N

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE FOCUS GROUP:



When: Tuesday May 3rd 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Where: ARDEN G. HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY 7356 4th Ave N

GENERAL COMMUNITY MEETING:



When: Tuesday May 3rd 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library 301 2nd Ave N

PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS FOCUS GROUP:



When: Wednesday May 4th 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library 301 2nd Ave. N

SENIORS AND GENERAL COMMUNITY MEETING:



When: Wednesday May 4th 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Where: Great Falls Senior Center 1004 Central Ave

In addition, the library is conducting an online survey - click here .



TRENDING ARTICLES

