World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump leads Mark Williams 7-1 after first session

Minjee Lee equalled the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career to lead the Palos Verdes Championship, as England's Charley Hull made an impressive start. Lee registered eight birdies on her way to a bogey-free 63 at the Palos Verdes Club, giving her a one-shot advantage over world No 1 Jin Young Ko, with Hull in the group two back after five birdies in a seven-hole stretch helped her to an opening-round 65.

