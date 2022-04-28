World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump leads Mark Williams 7-1 after first session

Dustin Johnson spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. “It’s good for golf, for sure. He brings a lot more excitement and fans, a lot more people watching. I mean, I think all of us like having Tiger back”. He is among the most successful...
Tyrrell Hatton spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. "It’s pretty special that he is here. Obviously, he had a pretty impressive round. Conditions, again, weren’t easy, and obviously, he knows this place pretty well, but as a competitor, I guess as a fan, it’s pretty special to have him back"
Minjee Lee equalled the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career to lead the Palos Verdes Championship, as England's Charley Hull made an impressive start. Lee registered eight birdies on her way to a bogey-free 63 at the Palos Verdes Club, giving her a one-shot advantage over world No 1 Jin Young Ko, with Hull in the group two back after five birdies in a seven-hole stretch helped her to an opening-round 65.
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 Mexico Open and there are 11 golfers within 5 strokes of the lead. Below, we look at the Mexico Open odds entering Sunday’s final round in Vallarta, Mexico. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
