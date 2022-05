The Arizona Cardinals made a big trade during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday night, the Cardinals announced they have traded their first-round pick (No. 23 overall) to the Baltimore Ravens for wider receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. The Cardinals also received a third-round pick from the Ravens. This trade is significant because Brown played with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at the University of Oklahoma. Murray is looking to get a new contract from the Cardinals, and the team recently picked up his fifth-year option.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO