ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How Daughter Willow Helped Her Realize She Has Anxiety

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2EQ7_0fN8VgX700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcBRd_0fN8VgX700

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

T he Smiths are back in the news, but its got nothing to do with the infamous Oscars slap .

On the most recent episode of Red Table Talk , Jada Pinkett got personal about her mental health and shared that she suffers from anxiety. She made the discovery recently despite having physical symptoms for a while, saying, “even though I used to chew my fingernails down to the cuticles. But they didn’t say that that was anxiety. I was a nail-biter, that’s it.”

The 50-year-old actress didn’t connect those actions to anxiety until her daughter Willow’s adolescence and dealing with her anxiety.

“One thing I would say in having to deal with, and learn about her anxiety, I’ve had to look at some of my own behaviors and the behaviors of my mother, and go, well of course I probably have some anxiety in regards to how I grew up,” she said. “It was very difficult, even to this day, in just being there for her in the way that she needs.”

Willow went on to explain that she’d be on the floor crying and shaking, which would trigger her mother into saying that she just couldn’t watch her daughter act like that. As Willow talked about her anxiety, Jada realized that it was generational since her mother and the family’s matriarch Adrienne Banfield-Norris, admitted anxiety had affected her as well.

“I think in our world, I almost saw it as a weakness. We just couldn’t afford to be anxious,” Banfield-Norris said. “I escaped through my drug abuse. Which I think numbed me to whatever was going on with you. I just didn’t want to face it, deal with anything in my life.”

You can watch the latest episode, which features Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Us Weekly

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are ‘Unbreakable’ After Oscars Slap, Want to ‘Move On’ From Scandal

Shutterstock Staying tough. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t letting the 2022 Oscars slap scandal affect their relationship “in any way,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They stick together through thick and thin,” the insider says. “They have been through a lot together and this is just another battle for them." The Red […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Drug Abuse#Adolescence
Page Six

Will Smith banned profanity and violence in Jada Pinkett Smith marriage

Oscars slapper Will Smith once made a vow with Jada Pinkett Smith to never use profanity or violence in their marriage. In an October 2018 episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Smith recalled a moment he was forced to pull aside his now-wife in the 1990s after she told him to “shut the f–k up” at a party in front of 20 guests.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Chris Rock’s response after Will Smith hits him

Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online.Rock was presenting an award at the Oscars when he referred to Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith, who has spoken previously about having alopecia, could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which received a laugh from the crowd.In response, Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for King Richard, walked onto the stage, slapped Rock before returning to his seat. Once there, he shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your...
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy