Buffalo, NY

Sabres wrap up road schedule Thursday in Boston

By Paul Hamilton
 2 days ago

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will play their final road game of the 2021-22 season on Thursday in Boston against the Bruins. Buffalo has only beaten the Bruins once in the last 13 games between the two teams.

Sabres head coach Don Granato indicated that Dustin Tokarski will start in goal on Thursday. He’s 9-11-5 this season with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. However, Tokarski is 4-2-1 in his last seven starts.

Buffalo is on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season, and have scored five goals in each of the last three games. The Sabres have scored five goals in four of their last six games, and netted four in one of those contests.

The Sabres have won five out of six games, with the only loss coming to the St. Louis Blues.

Granato said following Wednesday's practice he hoped to have Kyle Okposo back on Friday. John Hayden took Okposo’s place in practice, which means he'll likely play on Thursday.

The Bruins are supposed to be using most of their regulars on Thursday and Granato wouldn’t want it any other way, “I’m glad to hear that they are playing their full lineup and it is a meaningful game for them because at the very least it’s going to push us to be better, it presents a challenge for us and our guys want to be challenged because they know its going to make them better. We haven’t had a lot of success there because it’s a tough building to play in and I like that.”

Peyton Krebs third game as a Sabre was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins on New Year's Day. He said things are so much different now, “Boston was one of my first few games with Buffalo and it was exciting. They’ve got a really good team, they’re in the playoffs and I think it’s a really good challenge for us for next year to see how we can rise to this and I think we’re going to come out like we always do which is hard and they’re going to do the same.”

The Sabres have won their last three on the road. Buffalo’s 226 goals this season is the most they’ve scored since 2010-11 when they netted 240.

Tage Thompson has 14 goals and 25 points in his last 21 games. Jeff Skinner is on a four-game points streak picking up seven points.

Boston has won three straight games and five out of six. The Bruins can still catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are three points behind and can do no worse than the No. 1 Wild Card in the East.

Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark gets the start in goal on Thursday. It’ll be his third game in four contests. Ullmark has been on fire since March 15, going 8-1-0, while Jeremy Swayman was 6-6-0. In that time, Ullmark has a 1.65 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. Swayman put up a 3.13 goals-against average with an .890 save percentage.

I could be wrong, but I think the Bruins were expecting more than 19 goals and 59 points from another former Sabre in Taylor Hall.

David Pastrnak is 15 th in the NHL with 39 goals. Brad Marchand is the Bruins leading scorer with 32 goals and 46 assists for 78 points in 69 games.

Join Schopp and the Bulldog at 6 p.m. ET for pregame coverage on WGR when you’ll hear from Granato, Thompson and development coach Dan Girardi, who has been on the ice in Buffalo with some of the young defensemen.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

WGR550

Sabres head into offseason with a lot of work ahead

Alex Tuch couldn’t agree more, “We’ve made waves to show teams that we’re not pushovers and it’s not going to be point night against the Sabres, so you’re going to have to outwork us and that’s a mindset that builds into itself.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Eichel's 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Sabres make Jeanneret's final broadcast a memorable one

From skates to tribute videos to overtime win, Buffalo gives longtime voice first class sendoff. Rick Jeanneret's announcing career was good. Scary good. After 51 years on the air, Jeanneret signed off for the final time with an emotional goodbye. Earlier this season, the Buffalo Sabres held a special night...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
