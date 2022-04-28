ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise Reveals ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Title and Deadly Stunt Footage at CinemaCon

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
If action fans have learned one thing in recent years, it’s to never bet against Tom Cruise . The star is nearly three decades into his “ Mission: Impossible ” franchise, but he still manages to increase the size of his stunts and box office returns with each subsequent film. The seventh installment of the franchise is set to be released next year, and Cruise is already hard at work on the eighth film. But the actor took time out of shooting to appear at CinemaCon (from a biplane) in a pre-taped video to introduce footage from the next film, which he revealed is titled “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I.”

“Wish I could be there with you,” Tom Cruise said in the video. “I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of ‘Mission: Impossible.'” In the prerecorded video, Cruise was holding onto a plane for dear life as it flew over a canyon in South Africa.

In the trailer, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is told “your days of fighting for the greater good are over” and that “you need to pick a side.”

While there have been reports of tension between Cruise and Paramount, who produces the series, over budgets and release strategy for the next two “Mission: Impossible” films, the studio and its star were all smiles in Las Vegas.

“The ‘MI’ series really does represent the pinnacle of filmmaking excellence,” Paramount president Brian Robbins said. “And we have no doubt that this new picture will set the bar even higher.”

Much of the alleged conflict between Paramount and Cruise has to do with the question of a theatrical window. The studio reportedly wanted to show the film exclusively in theaters for 45 days before releasing it on streaming platforms, while Cruise adamantly preferred a standard three-month window. While Robbins offered no firm answer on that ongoing debate, he did make a point to emphasize the importance of the theatrical release.

“After five release dates and a whole bunch of rumors where this movie would end up, we are finally ready to bring this phenomenal movie to where it always belonged,” Robbins said. “And that is your theaters.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I” is slated to hit theaters on July 14, 2023.

