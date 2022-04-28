ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huncho The Actor: Quavo To Star In Trioscope & Quality Control’s New Film “Takeover”

By davontah
 2 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Wednesday (April 27), Trioscope ( The Liberator ) announced that in partnership with Quality Films ( Ice Cold, How High 2 ) and Georgia Production Finance they’ve greenlighted a new feature-length action thriller,
Takeover . Quality Films is the expanded film unit of premier music management and hip-hop super-label Quality Control . Georgia Production Finance is an Atlanta-based film financing group.

The film was written by Jeb Stuart ( Die Hard, The Fugitive, The Vikings ), who happens to be a longtime Trioscope collaborator, and Brad Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter ). Greg Jonkajtys, Trioscope’s Chief Creative Officer, will serve as director of Takeover. Stuart and Jonkajtys worked on the World War II animated drama The Liberator together.

Takeover will star multi-talented actor and entertainer, Quavo (“Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” Wash Me in the River ) as Guy Miller. Miller is a recent parolee who’s attempting to fix his life when circumstances push him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. In a race against time, he must live up to his reputation as one of the most slippery street operators.

Using Trioscope’s proprietary imaginative style of animation, Takeover is the first among a strong slate of co-produced scripted projects that taps into QC’s massive roster of artists. Set and filmed in the A, a hotbed of the street takeover car culture, Takeover will highlight the fascination and controversy surrounding “sideshows,” which Trioscope will bring to stunning life by fusing live-action performances with animation.

Trioscope Studio’s L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr, and the aforementioned Greg Jonkajtys will produce the film, which will soon offer innovative ways for fans to participate. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher will take on the responsibilities for Quality Films. Jeb Stuart will also add producer to his titles for the film under Real Folk Productions. Jen McDaniels will serve as a producer for Huncho Films alongside Quavo. Don Mandrik will also serve in the same capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGO6o_0fN8UVsd00

Source: Jose Estrada


Mandrik is the Managing Director of Georgia Production Finance. Alongside leading automotive tech entrepreneur, Take It To The Track USA’s Brian Consul, the two lead the capitalization of the film. The two assembled the financing from within Atlanta’s exotic car community and via partnerships with leading automotive brands.

The announcement follows a very successful year for Trioscope. Trioscope has seen swift growth with a recent $5.25 million investment from BITKRAFT, Sony and more to pioneer a genre of animated content for global audiences. The company recently expanded its management team. Seasoned animation expert John Evershed was tapped to become the Chief Strategy Officer while former Roblox executive Keith Lucas was brought in as a key adviser.

On top of the premiere of The Liberator on Netflix, which reached #3 worldwide for the platform, the company finished production on the short film Night of the Cooters , produced by Geroge R. R. Martin and starring Vincent D’Onofrio, who also directs. Trioscope also has partnered with Dark Horse Comics, Oni Press, Netflix and A&E Studios for unannounced projects.

Are you excited to see Quavo in this movie? Be sure to let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more developments.

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

