Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is coming back to Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival board members announced Thursday that there event is coming back to Buffalo's Little Italy, Hertel Avenue in July after two years of hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event used to be held in Niagara Square, but Galbani Italian Heritage Festival Board President, Judy Porto-Fiorella, is happy to announce that the event will be brought back to the long-time location of Hertel Avenue, "This is the year to bring back the sights, the sound, the food, the entertainment and the heritage. The event we have all grown to love, through all the years, back to Hertel Avenue and Buffalo's Little Italy."

"It's just a no-brainer that our festival belongs here," said Vice President of the Italian Heritage Festival Board, Peter Lojacono, standing outside the Italian Cultural Center, on the corner of Delaware and Hertel. According to Lojacono, there will be many of activities and attractions during the event including genealogy research to discover your heritage, the St. Anthony statue, bocce ball, grape stomping, Sicilian marionette shows, face painting, cooking demonstrations and more.

The event will start July 15th and conclude on Sunday, the 17th of July. The event opens at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. with the exception of Sunday, which will conclude the event at 6 p.m.

"It's feels amazing to come home to this. It's a street fest and we need to bring it back and bring our heritage back," said Porto-Fiorella.

The event will span between Delaware Avenue and Virgil Avenue.

For the full conference, see the player below: