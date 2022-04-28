Browns’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Cleveland Took Each Round

The franchise will not select until the second round after trading its first-round pick for Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have been the talk of the town this offseason, largely thanks to the quarterback situation.

The franchise traded a slew of draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who still faces 22 active civil lawsuits , and Baker Mayfield has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland . Unless it trades up, the franchise will not select its first player until the second round.

The Browns added four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, defensive tackle Taven Bryan and defensive end Chase Winovich to their roster over the last several months. However, the expectation is for the Browns to continue to deepen the talent those positions, especially given that Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent as of Thursday morning.

Here is how Cleveland’s draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Round 2, Pick 44:

Round 3, Pick 78:

Round 3, Pick 99 (Compensatory):

Round 4, Pick 118:

Round 6, Pick 202 (from Cowboys):

Round 7, Pick 223 (from Lions):

Round 7, Pick 246 (from Bills):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

