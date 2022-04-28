Plano store opens featuring TV shopping products

You know those daily steals and deals pushed on TV shows - Well, there's about to be an actual store where you can go to check out those deals and it's opening right here in North Texas.

Flash sale website MorningSave is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Plano this weekend at Preston Shepard Place. MorningSave is based in Carrollton, it buys time on popular daytime TV shows each week for what it calls "Events" where hosts feature products for sale at deep discounts, products like cosmetics, small appliances, and electronics.

MorningSave buys the merchandise from manufacturers it has worked with for years and that merchandise will be available at the Plano store. Products for sale will change constantly depending on what's available.

If the store in Plano is a success MorningSave is considering opening similar stores in other cities.

