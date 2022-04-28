Watch: Long Beach city auditor candidates debate

In this year’s election, incumbent Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud is facing a challenge from longtime certified public accountant Dan Miles.

Whoever wins will be responsible for independently investigating and assessing how city departments are performing their duties.

On Tuesday, April 26, Doud and Miles answered questions from the Long Beach Post reporters Jason Ruiz and Kelly Puente in the second of our debates leading up to the June 7 primary.

For more, be sure to visit lbpost.com/elections .

