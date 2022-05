Out of all the things that have leaked out of Blizzard in the past few years, the Warcraft mobile game has remained a secret. The working title for it—which is really just a description—is all there is to know, and that's not saying much. Warcraft could mean a variety of things, from the classic RTS series, to World of Warcraft, to Hearthstone. Next week, on May 3 at 10am PT, Blizzard plans to finally reveal the game so you can wonder no more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO