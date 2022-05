FARMINGTON — Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and invited guests gathered to break ground on April 30 for the new Farmington temple. "Why do we build temples? The reason we build temples might be answered in two words – hope and home," Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy of the Church said at the event.

