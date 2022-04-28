ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the last weekend in April

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cnxj_0fN8PYdR00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This last weekend in April is filled with limitless brews, farmers markets and yoga at Firefly Distillery.

Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend

Land of Lagers at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.

Head out to Edmunds Oast Brewing Co. on Saturday to taste limitless samples of brews.

Land of Lagers with feature brews from over 25 breweries and food from the Taproom at Edmund’s Oast Brewing and Ranco Lewis.

The event will run rain or shine and tickets include admission, a tasting glass and, of course, unlimited samples! (While supplies last).

Ridesharing is encouraged as parking is very limited at the property.

The event is 21+, non-smoking and pets are not allowed.

The festival is set from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Edmunds Oast Brewing Co is located at 1505 King Street.

Tickets can be purchased here .

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmer Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday .

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 26.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday .

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m .

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway .

Outdoor Yoga at Firefly Distillery

Start your weekend on the right foot with an outdoor yoga class happening this Saturday.

Firefly Distillery invites you to find your light with a one-hour outdoor all-levels yoga class led by instructor Reagan Sobel.

The yoga class is $15 per person with mats available for purchase for $15 or rent at $5.

After the yoga class, stick around Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location where there will be live music, food trucks, tastings, and, yes, plenty of vodka.

The class begins at 11 a.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man on death row in South Carolina expresses remorse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Chief: Man killed SC officer with calculated shot from rifle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the man who killed a police officer in South Carolina responding to a domestic violence call tracked the officer from upstairs in his home with a rifle before firing the fatal shot. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowen says then as other officers tried to drag officer Drew Barr to […]
CAYCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Distillery#Vodka#Food Truck#Edmunds Oast Brewing Co#Charleston Farmers Market
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
WCBD Count on 2

Earth, Wind & Fire to perform in North Charleston this September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You really will be dancin’ in September when legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire performs in North Charleston later this summer. The group, which features a mix of jazz, R&B, soul, funk, and more, celebrated its 50th anniversary in the entertainment business in 2020. They are scheduled to perform […]
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested for April 19th shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last week on King Street. Charleston Police Major Warrants Detectives, along with the US Marshals Task Force Officers and Summerville Police Officers worked together in arresting 21-year-old Shakayla Gilliard of North Charleston. According to Charleston PD, officers responded to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy