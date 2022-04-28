ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman found dead in Henderson

By KTNV Staff
 2 days ago
A 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in a Henderson home early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Hunter Drive at 6:35 a.m., when they discovered the bodies.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives "revealed the incident to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide," Henderson police officials said.

Police said they would not release any further details, as the investigation was still open.

Anyone with information about the case can call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Henderson, NV
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

