Man, woman found dead in Henderson

A 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in a Henderson home early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Hunter Drive at 6:35 a.m., when they discovered the bodies.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives "revealed the incident to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide," Henderson police officials said.

Police said they would not release any further details, as the investigation was still open.

Anyone with information about the case can call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.