Bucks County, With Its Vibrant Cultural Scene and Robust Business Outlook, Is Healthy in Other Ways as Well

Image via Calvin Kurlekar at Unsplash

One of the health boosters of Bucks County is its abundant opportunities to get outside for exercise and fresh air.

Bucks County residents are among the healthiest in Pa., according to a new study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that ranks the healthiest and least healthy counties in the state. John George charted this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

To determine the ranking, the study took into account 90 health-influencing factors, including housing, education, jobs, and access to quality health care.

The analysts used two significant yardsticks:

Health factors, which assessed impacts on the length and quality of life

In this analysis, Bucks County ranked sixth in the state

Health outcomes, which calculated the advantages of overall wellness and the negative effects of unhealthy behaviors

Bucks County residents landed at the number seven spot, compared with all other Pennsylvanians

The data further show that Bucks County has 14 percent of residents who are in poor or fair health, which is under the state’s 18 percent average. The county also has a high life expectancy of 79.5 years, as compared with Pa.’s 78 years.

The analysis of in-county health behaviors shows that 17 percent of residents are adult smokers (slightly under 18 percent for Pa.) and 31 percent are obese (a 33 percent statistic statewide).

Meanwhile, five percent of residents are uninsured, compared with seven percent in Pa.

Read more about the Keystone State’s healthiest counties in the Philadelphia Business Journal.