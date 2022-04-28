ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Activists Rally Against Anti-LGBTQ Bills In Chicago

star967.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists are pushing back against a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the country in recent...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Disney heir comes out publicly as transgender, condemns anti-LGBTQ bills

Charlee Disney, one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., came out publicly as transgender and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills in a recent interview. Disney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, during the organization's annual gala in Los Angeles last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
NPR

Rachel Levine calls state anti-LGBTQ bills disturbing and dangerous to trans youth

Admiral Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking transgender official in U.S. history, will give a speech in Texas tomorrow. Levine is the U.S. assistant secretary for health. She'll be speaking at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she will urge medical students to fight political attacks against trans young people and their families. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin got an exclusive look at the prepared remarks and sat down with Levine before she flew to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Gender Identity#Transgender#Sexual Orientation#Racism#Americans
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy