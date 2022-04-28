ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tytus Howard's advice to first-round draft picks | Daily Brew

By Deepi Sidhu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, Tytus Howard was watching the NFL Draft at home with about 25 or so family members. The Alabama State offensive lineman was a three-year starter and a three-year captain after beginning his college career as a walk-on tight end. On the first night, Howard would get a call...

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
NFL Draft 2022: Best day 3 draft fits for Isaiah Spiller

In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...
Jaguars stay put with third-round 2020 NFL Draft picks: Kentucky C Luke Fortner, Wyoming LB Chad Muma

The Jaguars got a pair of cerebral leaders in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, finding a center to replace the retired Brandon Linder and adding yet another linebacker after watching seven wide receivers get picked in the second round with no attempt to trade up. It wasn’t the second-day splash some expected. But Kentucky center Luke Fortner and Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma captained their respective teams, were first-team all-conference picks and by the end...
2022 NFL Mock Draft April 28

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.
Broncos Select IOL Luke Wattenberg with Pick 171 in NFL Draft

On the final day of the 2022 NFL draft, Denver Broncos GM George Paton did some more wheeling and dealing from UCHealth Training Center's war room. The Broncos traded their fifth-round pick (No. 179) and seventh-rounder (No. 234) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the No. 171 overall selection.
Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2. Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.
2022 NFL draft: The best picks in the second round

The two biggest stories of the second round in the 2022 NFL draft were the depth at every position but quarterback, and the fact that not a single quarterback was taken. There will be a lot more written about that second fact, but let’s turn our attention to all the talented prospects who didn’t hear their names in the first round, but have shown first-round talent on tape.
2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick

Defense was the name of the game early in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the first five overall picks going to defensive players, both pass rushers and pass defenders. That's the name of the game in the modern NFL, which is airing out the football a lot more than it used to, placing a premium on players ...
2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
