ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

(Online out)

KULR8
 2 days ago

At the hour the Dow was...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress

Nearly 60% of US population had COVID by February: CDC

By February of this year, 58 percent of the US population—more than 190 million people—had been infected with COVID, according to an antibody survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Tuesday. The figure is far higher than the 80 million officially recorded cases, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Covid Whiplash: Now-Dominant BA.2 Variant Being Quickly Overtaken Across The U.S. By Yet Another Faster-Growing Omicron Offshoot, Says CDC

Click here to read the full article. Just as most Americans have caught wind of the BA.2 variant of Omicron — which overtook the original Omicron as the dominant strain in the U.S. less than a month ago — another possibly faster-growing version of Omicron is quickly making inroads. The new Omicron sublineage BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 19% of all new cases specifically sequenced for variants in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means the strain — barely on the national radar two weeks ago — is now being identified in close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
KULR8

Dollar down

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, down from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 20.31 Mexican pesos, also down from late Thursday.
CURRENCIES
WebMD

Child Hepatitis Cases Detected in Illinois, Canada, Japan

A growing number of severe child hepatitis cases have been detected in the United States and around the world. The cause of the cases is still uncertain. At least three cases were found in Illinois, making it the third state to report such cases. Two cases were reported in suburban...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy