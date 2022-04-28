ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Blizzard shareholders approve $68.7 billion Microsoft deal

 2 days ago
(Reuters) - Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said on Thursday that its shareholders approved Microsoft Corp’s $68.7 billion proposal to buy the “Call of Duty” maker.

More than 98% of the shares voted at a special meeting held earlier in the day were in favor of the proposed transaction, the Santa Monica, California-based company said.

Microsoft said in January it had agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future.

Activision, which is facing backlash over its response to allegations of internal sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hit by low demand for its latest title “Call of Duty: Vanguard”.

