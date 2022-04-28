ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dwyane Wade heads home to Marquette as 2022 commencement speaker

By Aly Prouty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Dwyane Wade is headed home to Wisconsin. The three-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and 2003 Final Four player for Marquette will serve as Marquette University’s undergraduate commencement speaker on Sunday, May 22 at 9 a.m. Thelma Sias will speak at the graduate school and...

