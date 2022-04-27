A closer look at decorum policies after Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends abruptly

The mayor of Grand Rapids ended the city commission meeting Tuesday night after decorum had been lost.

Most there for public comment were voicing their frustrations over the death of Patrick Lyoya and the investigation process.

You can find the full list of city commission standing rules here.

Things like clapping, chanting, carrying signs, making slanderous remarks or using profanity are not permitted.

However, Tuesday night, people did carry signs, chant and clap at the meeting. Ultimately things ended after passions rose high from one member of the public.

One person got directly in the face of Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

“She didn’t come up in a threatening way. She stopped about 15 feet away. I’ve been in this situation before where people want to scream and yell,” Winstrom said. “I just kept telling her because she said, 'You’re not listening; they won’t let us talk.' I told her, 'I’m listening. I’ll sit here all night and listen.'”

Ultimately, Winstrom would not sit all night and listen. Public comment was stopped at the mayor's discretion — in accordance with city commission standing rules.

Breaking those rules can result in a misdemeanor charge. No one was arrested Tuesday. Everyone went home peacefully.

The meeting has since been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends early after protests

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube