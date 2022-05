A $146 million dollar proposal to help renters has been rejected. The Governor of Arkansas claims that the state doesn’t need federal dollars. The Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, rejected a federal proposal for rental assistance. Hutchinson claims that the state doesn’t need federal dollars. Arkansas has a low unemployment rate, healthy economy and left over federal funding so they decided to reject the funding. Read more about it here.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO