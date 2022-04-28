ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Giants be in the market for a quarterback with one of their top picks?

It is not a surprise that the New York Giants refused to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones, choosing instead to put that option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Through his first three seasons, Jones, who former general manager Dave Gettleman took with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 62.8% of his passes, and thrown 45 touchdown passes to 29 interceptions. He’s also had a bevy of offensive coordinators, played in mostly dumpster-fire offenses, and had not been given the coaching required to advance his skills to the point where you could call him a franchise player at the position.

Jones is an unopened book in a lot of ways. Lawrence, who the Giants took with the 17th pick in that same draft, is absolutely the better player.

So, again, it’s not a surprise that the Giants left Daniel Jones hanging. What’s interesting about the announcement is the timing. When you let the world know that you’re in open-season mode for a quarterback on the day of the first round of the 2022 draft, and you have the fifth and seventh picks in said draft… well, that’s where things get a little fascinating.

Especially with Brian Daboll as the Giants’ new head coach.

During his time as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, Daboll gained a lot of well-deserved praise for his development of Josh Allen. Selected seventh overall in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming, Allen came into the NFL with plus athleticism and an absolute howitzer of an arm, but a ton of work to do before he would be able to rip NFL defenses to shreds as he has eventually proven capable. Daboll started him out with simple concepts and man-beaters, moved to more quick game when defenses went with more zone coverage, and helped Allen put it all together over time. There were some ugly growing pains, but Daboll was brilliant and patient, and Allen was a willing student who worked his butt off to get where he needed to be.

Which brings us to the quarterback class in 2022. We all know that there isn’t a lead-pipe lock at the position in this class; every one of these quarterbacks is going to need some work. But with a depth chart of Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb, and Brian Lewerke, who’s to say that Daboll wouldn’t fall in love with the raw tools of a Malik Willis or a Sam Howell or a Desmond Ridder and pull the trigger on another quarterback who needs a bit more time in the incubator?

Moreover, who’s to say that the Giants didn’t time this announcement to make other teams think that they might be all in on such a move?

It’s just one more story to watch as the first round gets underway tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

