BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan baseball team beat Harker Heights 5-1 for Senior Night at the Viking Athletic Complex on Friday night. The Vikings used a 3-run 6th inning to propel them to the regular-season finale win. Tysne Green got the Vikings on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single that scored Rylan Hill. Hill had an RBI single which scored Chance Crawford in the 5th inning. In the 6th inning, the Vikings scored on an RBI single from Crawford, a stolen base by Kyle Turner on an error, and a sac fly from Hunter Harlin which scored Crawford.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO