Fake Cop Who Pulled Over Real Cop (While Drunk) Will Go to Prison

By Lina Chappelle
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
A man impersonating a police officer while pulling over a REAL cop will be going to prison.

Last month, Clemente Martinez used police lights to pull over an off-duty sheriff's sergeant.

When the sergeant pulled over, Clemente drove away. After following him home and calling the police, it was found that Martinez had a 0.10 blood alcohol level.

It was reported that Martinez had pulled the sergeant over to warn him about intoxicated driving.

Needless to say, Martinez will now be serving a two-year prison sentence for drunk driving and impersonating an officer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy