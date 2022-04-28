ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Volusia Community Notes, April 29, 2022

By For Hometown News
 2 days ago

The Ormond Beach Historical Society will present Timucua Indians & The Missions of Spanish Florida at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Anderson-Price Memorial Building, 42 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach.. Beginning in the 1560s, Spain founded more than 150 missions from Florida to the Chesapeake Bay with...

