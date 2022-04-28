ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, VA

Carl Dany “Don” Quillen

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT COUNTY, VA - Carl Dany “Don” Quillen, 84, of the Copper Creek area of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City, VA. He was born on March 14, 1938, in Gate City, VA, a...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Ann Cassell

Phyllis Ann Cassell , 84, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1937 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late Ezra and Lois Wampler. Phyllis retired from the Kingsport Press after more than 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church and after her husband’s death became an active member of Gravelly Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family, she especially enjoyed seeing and hearing about her grandchildren. She loved her church and her church family. Phyllis had a servant’s heart and loved working in the church kitchen, Vacation Bible School, in the food pantry, and with the Women On Mission. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lynn Wilson

DUFFIELD, VA - Jerry Lynn Wilson, 65, of Duffield, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1956, in Ben Hur, VA to Jess & Pinia Wilson. He was the youngest son...
Kingsport Times-News

William Paul Salyer

JONESVILLE, VA - William Paul Salyer, 85, Jonesville, VA passed away, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Brookdale of Colonial Heights, Kingsport, TN. Paul was born in Russell County, VA on May 12, 1936, and was the son of the late Olen and Madge Salyer of Nickelsville, VA. After 48 years,...
Kingsport Times-News

Thelma Ruth Anderson

GATE CITY, VA -Thelma Ruth Anderson, 75, Gate City, VA went Home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence. Thelma was born in Greeneville, TN on June 8, 1946, and was the daughter of the late John Willie and Lula (Scott) Anderson. In addition to...
GATE CITY, VA
Gate City, VA
Obituaries
Weber City, VA
Obituaries
City
Weber City, VA
County
Scott County, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Gate City, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Francisco Meade

Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926. The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr.

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr., age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. John was a graduate of Carson Newman College. He was an ordained minister for 50-plus years. He served as pastor for 25 years, Associational Missionary of Holston Valley Baptist Association for 19 years, and Tennessee Baptist Mission Board for 5 years.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Wallace Harris

Ronald Wallace Harris, 74, passed on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born to Phil and Eula Harris on March 09, 1948. He married Rita Williams in 1969 and they lived together in Rogersville, Tennessee. Together they raised 3 children: Leigh Anne Harris Kelly (Tracy), Alison Harris Curtice, Adam Harris...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong

GATE CITY - Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong, 80, of Gate City passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Frank was a man's man who enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR and college football. He was a skilled handy man and revered rock mason. Frank was not seen without his beloved dog, Spunky.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Shaffer

Dennis Shaffer passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Shaffer family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Monday

Connie Monday passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Monday family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Kirk

DRYDEN, VA - Betty Kirk passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her daughters residence in Kingsport, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clenis Babb

Clenis Babb passed away Wednesday, 27, 2022. There will be no services at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
#The Kingsport Press#Midway Baptist Church
Kingsport Times-News

Gracie Skeens

KINGSPORT - Gracie Skeens, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Jo Medlin

KINGSPORT - Linda Jo Medlin, 77 of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 25, 2022. A native of Kingsport, Linda worked for Eastman Chemical Co. as a graphic artist, and then in Public Relations. She enjoyed her friends, classic cars, and car clubs. She had a huge love of animals and her pets. Linda was an outgoing and loving soul that always had a smile and a kind word for others. Her spirit was a light to the world. She will be missed by many family and friends. She is preceded by both her parents, Kenneth and Willie Culbertson; her sister, Judy Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wayne Medlin; son, Dale McLean and his wife Michele; stepsons, Gary Medlin and his wife Beth and Danny Medlin and his wife Carla; grandchildren, Ella McLean and Evan McLean, Meghan Mosley, Matt Medlin, Cody Medlin and Jessie Medlin; and three great grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Lynn Burleson

Helen Lynn Burleson, 67, passed away peacefully April 26, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. She fought multiple illnesses fearlessly and with grace throughout her life. Helen was born on September 22, 1954, in New York City to the late Bertha Long Wortman and Robert Conrad Wortman. Her father’s job kept the family moving quite a bit during her childhood. She attended schools in New York City, Atlanta, and then went on to graduate from Central High School in Chattanooga in 1972, a year early she would proudly add.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Diane Flanary Stewart

KINGSPORT - Diane Flanary Stewart, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Dryden, Virginia, she resided most of her life in Kingsport. Diane graduated from Dryden High School and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Diane and her husband, Bill owned and operated Toohey Jordan, & Stewart Real Estate Agency and Cornerstone Insurance Agency.
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Richard “Sidney” Salyer

Richard “Sidney” Salyer was born on September 23, 1932, in Jenkins, KY, to Clyde Cecil and Etta McConnell Salyer. Sidney passed away on April 28, 2022. He will be forever remembered as a caring, loving husband and father. (John 11:25) When his father passed away, his mother and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Forgy (Frog) Ray Pannell

COEBURN, VA - Forgy (Frog) Ray Pannell, 81, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Norton Community Hospital Norton, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Roy & Beulah Davis Pannell, two brothers, Hershel Pannell, Leon Pannell, four sisters, Dixie Clark, Dorothy Bise, Brenda Pannell, and Nina Overby. He was a retired miner for the Pittston Coal Company, and a member of the UMWA, avid Nascar and Football fan.
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bennett “Ben” Pate

CHURCH HILL - Bennett Lee Pate, 73, of Church Hill passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital from complications from the flu. He was born in Kingsport, TN November 23, 1948, to the late Richard and Ruby Arnold Pate and had lived in Church Hill, TN for several years.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr

KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
KINGSPORT, TN

