Volusia County, FL

West Volusia Community Notes, April 29, 2022

By For Hometown News
 2 days ago

Orange City’s designation as “Tree City USA” means some residents will be getting free trees with an Arbor Day Resident Tree Giveaway from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Coleman Park, 210 Blue Springs Ave. Each household is eligible to receive one free tree...

Bay News 9

Hundreds of Daytona Beach families receive free groceries

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 800 people received free groceries in Daytona Beach during a food distribution clinic at Bethune-Cookman University. With the rising prices of groceries expected to worsen food insecurity across Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank says at least one in seven people are at risk of facing hunger.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WDW News Today

What Will Happen if the Reedy Creek Improvement District is Dissolved at Walt Disney World?

In a special session today, the Florida Senate passed a bill to dissolve certain independent special districts, specifically targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District of Walt Disney World. The bill is an attempt by Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Disney’s “special privileges” after they took a hard stance against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Petition drive seeks to give Florida residents a fundamental right to clean water

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some people have accused me of being down on Florida because of all the bad stuff I write about — the shady politicians, greedy developers, and rapacious road-builders. You know, the usual suspects. Nothing could be further from the truth! I revel in opportunities to highlight the many ways Florida leads the nation. If I […] The post Petition drive seeks to give Florida residents a fundamental right to clean water appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rep. Soto speaks out over immigration concerns in Florida as lines dry up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a situation throughout the week that saw hundreds of recent migrants trying to meet with immigration specialists, the lengthy lines outside the Orlando immigration center are finally winding down. While community leaders and politicians attempted to help those waiting — which took days in many...
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Renovated home is on the Tomoka River

This open-and-bright renovated home is nestled on a scenic lot on the banks of the Tomoka River in the Twin Rivers community. In addition to a private-entry in-law suite, it features luxurious plank tile throughout and a remodeled kitchen of your dreams, with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, aqua subway-tile backsplash and a large center island. French doors off the living room lead to a climate-controlled Florida room that overlooks the over 1,000-square-foot refurbished and sealed deck. In addition to all the bathrooms being remodeled with new tile, tub, vanities and showers, some of the other recent updates include a floating dock, electric breaker box and attic wiring, sprinkler system and landscaping, custom sliding doors, window coverings, all new lighting and ceiling fans, roof, water heater, sprinkler system and landscaping. Close to shopping, Interstate 95 and the beach, it is a short boat ride to the Intracoastal Waterway.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

