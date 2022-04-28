ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Evelyn Jean Jones Williams

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Evelyn Jean Jones Williams, age 83 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Evelyn was born on December 21, 1938 in Kingsport, TN to John and Ruby Jones. On April 29,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lynn Wilson

DUFFIELD, VA - Jerry Lynn Wilson, 65, of Duffield, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1956, in Ben Hur, VA to Jess & Pinia Wilson. He was the youngest son...
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Ann Cassell

Phyllis Ann Cassell , 84, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1937 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late Ezra and Lois Wampler. Phyllis retired from the Kingsport Press after more than 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church and after her husband’s death became an active member of Gravelly Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family, she especially enjoyed seeing and hearing about her grandchildren. She loved her church and her church family. Phyllis had a servant’s heart and loved working in the church kitchen, Vacation Bible School, in the food pantry, and with the Women On Mission. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thelma Ruth Anderson

GATE CITY, VA -Thelma Ruth Anderson, 75, Gate City, VA went Home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence. Thelma was born in Greeneville, TN on June 8, 1946, and was the daughter of the late John Willie and Lula (Scott) Anderson. In addition to...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong

GATE CITY - Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong, 80, of Gate City passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Frank was a man's man who enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR and college football. He was a skilled handy man and revered rock mason. Frank was not seen without his beloved dog, Spunky.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bennett “Ben” Pate

CHURCH HILL - Bennett Lee Pate, 73, of Church Hill passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital from complications from the flu. He was born in Kingsport, TN November 23, 1948, to the late Richard and Ruby Arnold Pate and had lived in Church Hill, TN for several years.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard “Sidney” Salyer

Richard “Sidney” Salyer was born on September 23, 1932, in Jenkins, KY, to Clyde Cecil and Etta McConnell Salyer. Sidney passed away on April 28, 2022. He will be forever remembered as a caring, loving husband and father. (John 11:25) When his father passed away, his mother and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Dany “Don” Quillen

SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Carl Dany “Don” Quillen, 84, of the Copper Creek area of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City, VA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. at Midway...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr.

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr., age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. John was a graduate of Carson Newman College. He was an ordained minister for 50-plus years. He served as pastor for 25 years, Associational Missionary of Holston Valley Baptist Association for 19 years, and Tennessee Baptist Mission Board for 5 years.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Monday

Connie Monday passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Monday family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Shaffer

Dennis Shaffer passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Shaffer family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Wallace Harris

Ronald Wallace Harris, 74, passed on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born to Phil and Eula Harris on March 09, 1948. He married Rita Williams in 1969 and they lived together in Rogersville, Tennessee. Together they raised 3 children: Leigh Anne Harris Kelly (Tracy), Alison Harris Curtice, Adam Harris...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Jessee

DRYDEN, VA - Edith Jessee, age 101, passed away at her home on April 30, 2022. She was born to the late J. S. (John Samuel) and Irma Cooney Jessee. Edith married Harold L. Jessee in 1949 and they were together for almost 72 years. She was born and died...
DRYDEN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Kirk

DRYDEN, VA - Betty Kirk passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her daughters residence in Kingsport, TN. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Francisco Meade

Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926. The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Clenis Babb

Clenis Babb passed away Wednesday, 27, 2022. There will be no services at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gracie Eleanor Skeens

KINGSPORT - Gracie Eleanor Skeens, 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home. To view arrangements and survivors please www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Skeens family.
KINGSPORT, TN

