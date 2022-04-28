ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Acura Integra Starts at $31,895

By Connor Hoffman
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Acura Integra will arrive in dealerships in June starting at $31,895. It comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual is available and increases the price to $36,895. Power comes from a 200-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four cylinder shared with the Honda Civic Si....

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

