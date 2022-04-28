Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

The Detroit Red Wings’ draft lottery odds did not improve or get worse following Friday’s season-ending 5-3 victory at New Jersey. The Red Wings have a 6 percent chance of winning the May 10 draft lottery for the first overall pick. They will have the eighth-best odds in...
Michigan Wolverines football wasn’t expected to finish in the top half of its own division last season, before it went on an improbable, magical run to win the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004. Heading into the 2022 season, the Maize and Blue are projected to finish...
Comments / 0