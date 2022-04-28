ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Treasury warns of unclaimed property texting scams

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bBYo_0fN7n4qX00

Harrisburg, Pa. -- More than $4 billion in unclaimed property is currently being safeguarded by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Even you don't claim yours--if you have any--watch out that scammers don't get it.

That's a message this week from Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who warned residents that scammers are using text messages to target potential unclaimed property claimants.

Unclaimed property includes uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, stocks and bonds, and safe deposit box contents. Items often become unclaimed and are returned to the Treasury due to simple mistakes such as misspellings or incorrect addresses.

Unclaimed property may also include unissued military medals. Items such as collectible coins, jewelry, military medals, stamps, antiques, savings bonds or other physical objects are held for three years before being liquidated. If a person's items are liquidated, they may still collect the money that the Treasury holds from the sale.

Treasurer Garrity made it clear regarding scammers: The Treasury never reaches out to people in regard to any program, including unclaimed property, via unsolicited text messages.

“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Garrity said. “I urge anyone who receives a phishing message about unclaimed property to ignore it and promptly delete it. Do not click on any links, and do not respond to these messages. If you have any concerns, reach out to my office. We’ll be very happy to help.”

If you want to check on potential unclaimed property in your name, you can search the online database at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property any time. If you do, you can start the claim process online.

“About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property waiting at Treasury,” Garrity said. “We’re always working to return as much as possible to the rightful owners. The average claim is about $1,500, which can really make a difference in someone’s life, whether they need it to pay their bills today or want to save for the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Stocks And Bonds#Online Scams#Fraud
The Richmond Observer

IRS: What someone should do if they missed the April deadline to file and pay taxes

WASHINGTON — The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven't filed their 2021 tax returns or paid their tax due. Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn't earn enough money to be required to file. Generally, they won't receive a penalty if they are owed a refund. However, they may miss out on receiving a refund.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

What is the IRS Fresh Start Program and who qualifies explained

DESPITE its reputation as a relentless collector, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a number of tax relief programs for struggling Americans. Over the years, the IRS has tweaked the tax code to be more forgiving to certain taxpayers struggling to pay based on their financial situation. The IRS lumps...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy