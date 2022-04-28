ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trade down, OL still in play for Jaguars at No. 1?

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
There remains an abundance of uncertainty as to what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hours away from the start of this year’s draft, pundits and fans alike find themselves surrounded by uncertainty at even the very top of the board. Many expect the decision facing Jacksonville at No. 1 to come down to their preference between Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson, but other options may still be in play.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that “the Jaguars are still hoping that they can find a path out of the top pick.” It has been known for a while that a number of teams set to pick in the top 10 — including the Jaguars — have been willing to move down, given the lack of surefire talent in this class. As Florio adds, however, they “continue to find no takers.”

Last week, it was reported that no one was calling Jacksonville regarding the top selection. This late in the game, the same appears to be true; most talk of movement within the top handful of teams relates to clubs wanting to add picks later on in the draft, rather than targeting specific prospects. Still, if the Jaguars remain split on their preference at No. 1, they would likely be amenable to any last-minute deal.

Meanwhile, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated adds that offensive line might be on the table for the team to consider when they are on the clock. He is “still not ruling out” a linemen (presumably Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal) being the team’s eventual choice. Jacksonville has been linked to the former during the run-up to the draft, but the multi-year extension just given to left tackle Cam Robinson further points towards Walker or Hutchinson.

Seven hours from now, the team’s ultimate decision will be known. Until then, speculation is likely to continue regarding the start of a highly intriguing draft year.

