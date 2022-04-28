ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas AG sues Biden administration over new asylum screening rules

By Sandra Sanchez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Luwe_0fN7mHLM00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday filed his 11th lawsuit against the Biden administration over border security policies, this time over new expedited asylum screening rules that are to begin at the end of May.

New asylum screening rules should expedite immigration cases, Biden administration says

The new rules would allow authorized asylum officers from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to screen migrant applicants who are subject to expedited removal from the United States. Those who assert a fear of prosecution or torture and pass a credible-fear screening will be allowed to remain.

Normally credible fear screenings are conducted by U.S. immigration judges, but last month the leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice announced a change in asylum screening procedures they said would more quickly help hear claims by the masses of migrants who are crossing the Southwest border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoR6K_0fN7mHLM00
A U.S. Border Patrol agent questions migrants who just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into La Joya, Texas, on April 8, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Congress also has supported this new rule, appropriating money to hire USCIS officers who are to work alongside U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in what is being touted one-stop processing facilities that are being built along the border with Mexico.

White House to engage multiple federal agencies at border when Title 42 ends

But Paxton’s lawsuit, filed Thursday in the US. District Court Northern District of Texas in Amarillo , claims the new rule provides too many loopholes for migrants who do not qualify for asylum to remain and seek asylum in the United States. And he says it unfairly “upends the entire adjudicatory system.”

The new rule “transfers significant authority from immigration judges to asylum officers, grants those asylum officers significant additional authority, limits immigration-judge review to denials of applications, and upends the entire adjudicatory system to the benefit of aliens,” according to the 21-page lawsuit.

“The last thing Texas needs is for this administration to make it easier for illegal aliens to enter the U.S. and obtain asylum through false claims and less oversight. We know what’s going to happen when the rule goes into effect in May 2022: wave upon wave of illegal aliens claiming ‘asylum.’ It’s true that our immigration system is extremely backlogged. But the answer is to secure the border , not overwhelm it even more by enacting cheap, easy incentives for illegal aliens to get into the United States,” Paxton said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRgIN_0fN7mHLM00
A line of migrants, mostly Haitians, on Sept. 20, 2021, board a bus in Del Rio, Texas, after being released by DHS officials. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The lawsuit was filed against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland — who last month announced the new asylum screening changes — as well as against President Joe Biden and leaders of USCIS, CBP, Immigration Customs and Enforcement, and the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which is the agency that oversees U.S. immigration courts.

This is the 11th lawsuit Paxton’s office has filed against the Biden administration relating to border security policies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly criticized Biden and DHS for failing to secure the southern border. And has openly condemned the Biden administration’s plans on May 23 to lift Title 42, a public health rule that has allowed border agents to immediately expel migrants who unlawfully entered the country back to Mexico to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Governor says Texas crowdsourcing for migrant bus fares to DC after being ‘overwhelmed’ by donations

Abbott again reiterated those claims on Wednesday when he stopped in McAllen, Texas, and explained why he is crowdsourcing for online donations from the public to help fund buses of migrants the State of Texas is sending to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#U S Immigration#Texas Ag#Border Report#The Department Of Justice#U S Border Patrol#Congress#Uscis#White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy