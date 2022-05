Modern life means lots of time on sofas with screens, but there are plenty of negatives that come with kids growing up missing outdoor adventures — and the lessons that come from taking risks. “Kids grow up in bubble wrap,” says Megan McDevitt, Assistant Brand Manager with Avid4 Adventure, an outdoor adventure organization bringing day camps for K-7th grade kids to Lake Forest this summer. “There’s no way to place blame because the world can be kind of a scary place, but we do see parents leaning away from risk, wanting to take the safer route.”

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO