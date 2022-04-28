ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Benjamin brings collaborative rock tour to Penn State

By Ayden Herold
Digital Collegian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking Benjamin performed a rock concert at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday Night, joined by Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm. Fronted by lead singer Benjamin Burnley, Breaking Benjamin has been playing music since 1999 and is originally from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. State College is the fourth stop...

