SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It is a massive drug bust, by just about any measure. Over the weekend the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department announced the seizure of 92 pounds of fentanyl during raids in Oakland and Hayward, and investigators believe those drugs were bound for San Francisco. It is a massive haul, but even those behind the investigation worry that it won’t put a dent in the drug supply. Fentanyl seized in a bust in Hayward and Oakland. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office) To try to put 92 pounds in a street-level perspective in San Francisco, consider that Tenderloin police have frequently been pulling...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO