ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Free educational Alzheimer’s conference set for Illinois residents

ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Central Illinois Proud

Where is the cheapest gas in Central Illinois?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle. WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.
PEORIA, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#United States#Qca
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Illinois urges backyard bird flu precautions

John Badman|The Telegraph A squirrel decided to join his friends this week at a feeder in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Alton. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently asked state residents to stop using their bird feeders and birdbaths until at least May 31. The effort is help to slow the spread of Avian Flu that has infected many differnt bird species, including bald eagles. Some 30 million cases have been found in 33 states and the flu can be spread to humans, poultry, cats and dogs, pigs, tigers, leopards, ferrets and rats. The squirrel is a close cousin to rats and mice though there have not been any publicised cases of the bird flu in squirrels yet. Avoid contact with bird feces, which is a common method of spread. DNR officials also recommend washing your feeders with a diluted concentration of bleach water to disinfect them. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Maine Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
MAINE STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Wendler, Rasberry: The place of scholarships in higher ed philanthropy

(Editor's Note: Second in a series on philanthropy in higher education.) Scholarships have always been central in higher education philanthropy. As costs for higher education, both public and private, increase, the impact and importance of student financial support have escalated. Over the past 40 years, the consumer price index reveals a net increase in general goods and services of 232%. Over that same period, college costs grew by over 1,200%. In short, the cost of college has increased six times that of general living costs. The reasons for the difference are many. However, private giving for students through scholarships has never been more important.
CHARITIES
WIFR

Meta is expanding in DeKalb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A one billion dollar data center for one of the world’s largest companies will soon open in DeKalb. Formerly known as social media giant Facebook Inc., Meta is building something else giant. When complete, this 2.4 million square foot data center will support more than 200 operational jobs, and currently has more than 1200 people working on construction.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy