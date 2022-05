Hit Songs Deconstructed, which analyzes pop songs more deeply than anyone we’ve ever witnessed, and the AI song search and analysis platform MyPart have partnered to launch ChartCipher, a platform that takes both companies’ analysis to new levels. The service is launching in beta in the coming weeks, and the companieswill be delivering their inaugural presentation at Music Biz 2022 in Nashville on May 11th at 12:30 PM.

