KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs made a splash with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft by trading up with the Patriots to select a corner out of Washington, Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs still managed to keep their selection at number 30 in the first round. They used their second pick on another defensive player. KC officially selected edge rusher George Karlaftis out of Purdue with their final pick of the first round.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO