RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — When Amarilys Castillo walks into her classroom, she knows it will only be a matter of time before her students lose focus. A preschool teacher at the Liberty County Pre-K Center, Castillo said some of her students look like little zombies and need to catch a few z’s before they are ready to learn. “It goes downhill after recess,” said Castillo.

RICHMOND HILL, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO