BEND, Ore. - 27-year-old Ryan Melton, whose last known residence was North Bend, was arrested Thursday in Bend for Criminal Trespass after he was found sleeping in a garage. At the time of his arrest, Melton was in possession of $3,000 to $5,000 of high-end pieces of hunting and camping gear and equipment. Some of the items were new in packaging or had original tags attached.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO