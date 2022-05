LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Day 3 finals of the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials is shaping up to be a session primed for new records. The women’s 400 IM is led by 16-year-old Leah Hayes who posted a 4:39.65 in the morning session, taking about 3 seconds off of her previous lifetime best. 2020 Tokyo silver medalist Emma Weyant, as well as Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Hali Flickinger, will also be in the final in Greensboro. Flickinger was seven seconds behind Hayes in the morning heats, though she has also already punched her ticket to Budapest by winning the 200 butterfly on Day 1. Expect this to be a close race this evening.

