Doctor Strange and America Chavez fight Gargantos in the first official clip from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Every trailer that's been released for the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange has featured the one-eyed, large tentacled beast in some capacity. Fans got their first look at Gargantos in the Disney+ animated series What If... ? as the show traveled across the vast Marvel multiverse. Also appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness footage is America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The clip shows Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange come to America Chavez's rescue on the streets of New York City.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO