Signature gathering can continue on property tax initiative
By AMY BETH HANSON
SFGate
2 days ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new law that requires Montana's attorney general to warn voters if a proposed ballot initiative would hurt businesses does not apply to ballot measures that would amend the state constitution, a state judge has ruled. Wednesday's decision by District Court Judge Chris Abbott...
Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Maine-based payment technology company has created a mobile-first platform to enable renters to pay on time, in full, each month. And, if you run into problems and can’t pay the entire rent, Circa provides the option to break up the payments. Co-founder and CEO Leslie Hyman told TechCrunch...
Tenants who are still behind on rent payments should apply for federal assistance as soon as possible, as some states have run out of funds or will do so soon. Here's what renters need to know. Billions of dollars in federal rental assistance is still available to struggling renters, though...
EXCLUSIVE: The Small Business Administration (SBA) needs to root out fraud, boost private-sector lending and help rural entrepreneurs, according to Republicans on the House Committee on Small Business. Republicans introduced new legislation Wednesday that calls for reforms at the Small Business Administration (SBA), the federal agency solely dedicated to helping...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For a record nine years, Tina Kotek sat at the front of Oregon’s House of Representatives, wielding the speaker’s gavel as the Democratic Party increased its power in the Legislature. Now the staunch liberal is seeking the state’s highest position — the governor’s...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s budget surplus has more than doubled since January to a staggering $68 billion, Senate Democrats said Thursday, prompting a flurry of new spending proposals from lawmakers that include giving $8 billion back to taxpayers in a move that highlights a disagreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Anyone in the market for a new home can probably tell you options are limited right now. As of mid-April 2022, the number of active listings for homes was down 22% for the year, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s on top of the housing inventory hitting the lowest level ever recorded last December.
Images via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy. Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy provides professional GIS (Geographic Information System) services to municipalities, from mapping support for infrastructure projects to focused GIS and data capture projects.
Voting rights groups seek injunction against Florida redistricting plan | April 28. Despite numerous rulings in the 1990s on voting districts, the nation’s highest court still hasn’t answered a most important question: Is it constitutionally permissible to create congressional districts to guarantee minority representation? The justices have failed to give the country clear guidance. So we have a Fair Districts amendment to the state Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a governor who is asserting that they are in conflict. For the record, I’ve never understood what the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice” means. The Voting Rights Act guaranteed the right to vote, not the color of candidates. Hopefully, the U.S. Supreme Court will settle this soon.
HUNDREDS of thousands of frontline workers may be about to get some extra cash in their pockets. Lawmakers in Minnesota have agreed on a $500million bipartisan agreement on direct payments to frontline workers and relief for small businesses. The Minnesota Senate voted, today, 65 to one, making it a step...
The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
Napa County's Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District will receive a $637,000 grant to support local water infrastructure amid the state's ongoing drought, the state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday. The district is expected to use the grant to install a floating intake system and improved water transportation infrastructure, according...
