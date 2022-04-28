Signature gathering can continue on property tax initiative

Voting rights groups seek injunction against Florida redistricting plan | April 28. Despite numerous rulings in the 1990s on voting districts, the nation’s highest court still hasn’t answered a most important question: Is it constitutionally permissible to create congressional districts to guarantee minority representation? The justices have failed to give the country clear guidance. So we have a Fair Districts amendment to the state Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a governor who is asserting that they are in conflict. For the record, I’ve never understood what the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice” means. The Voting Rights Act guaranteed the right to vote, not the color of candidates. Hopefully, the U.S. Supreme Court will settle this soon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO