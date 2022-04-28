ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signature gathering can continue on property tax initiative

By AMY BETH HANSON
 2 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new law that requires Montana's attorney general to warn voters if a proposed ballot initiative would hurt businesses does not apply to ballot measures that would amend the state constitution, a state judge has ruled. Wednesday's decision by District Court Judge Chris Abbott...

WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TechCrunch

Circa wants to make first-of-the-month rent payments obsolete

The Maine-based payment technology company has created a mobile-first platform to enable renters to pay on time, in full, each month. And, if you run into problems and can’t pay the entire rent, Circa provides the option to break up the payments. Co-founder and CEO Leslie Hyman told TechCrunch...
MAINE STATE
FOXBusiness

Republicans unveil small business administration reform legislation to combat 'fraud, mismanagement' of agency

EXCLUSIVE: The Small Business Administration (SBA) needs to root out fraud, boost private-sector lending and help rural entrepreneurs, according to Republicans on the House Committee on Small Business. Republicans introduced new legislation Wednesday that calls for reforms at the Small Business Administration (SBA), the federal agency solely dedicated to helping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For a record nine years, Tina Kotek sat at the front of Oregon’s House of Representatives, wielding the speaker’s gavel as the Democratic Party increased its power in the Legislature. Now the staunch liberal is seeking the state’s highest position — the governor’s...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s budget surplus has more than doubled since January to a staggering $68 billion, Senate Democrats said Thursday, prompting a flurry of new spending proposals from lawmakers that include giving $8 billion back to taxpayers in a move that highlights a disagreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Understanding Housing Inventory and What It Means for You

Anyone in the market for a new home can probably tell you options are limited right now. As of mid-April 2022, the number of active listings for homes was down 22% for the year, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s on top of the housing inventory hitting the lowest level ever recorded last December.
REAL ESTATE
Tampa Bay Times

The Supreme Court has to sort out competing interests on voting districts | Letters

Voting rights groups seek injunction against Florida redistricting plan | April 28. Despite numerous rulings in the 1990s on voting districts, the nation’s highest court still hasn’t answered a most important question: Is it constitutionally permissible to create congressional districts to guarantee minority representation? The justices have failed to give the country clear guidance. So we have a Fair Districts amendment to the state Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a governor who is asserting that they are in conflict. For the record, I’ve never understood what the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice” means. The Voting Rights Act guaranteed the right to vote, not the color of candidates. Hopefully, the U.S. Supreme Court will settle this soon.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

State Awards Water Infrastructure Grant For Lake Berryessa Improvements

Napa County's Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District will receive a $637,000 grant to support local water infrastructure amid the state's ongoing drought, the state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday. The district is expected to use the grant to install a floating intake system and improved water transportation infrastructure, according...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

