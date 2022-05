SHERRODSVILLE — About 20 students in Buckeye Career Center's energy operations program got a hands-on, up close look at the oil industry last week as they toured a working drilling pad in Carroll County. The students, wearing hard hats and safety glasses and clad in fire-resistant coveralls, toured on Thursday Encino Energy's Leeper pad, located close to the Tuscarawas-Carroll County line near Sherrodsville. The pad has been in operation for the past several months and will have four wells...

CARROLL COUNTY, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO